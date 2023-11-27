Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Texas Troopers’ Deadly Vehicle Pursuits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kinney County sheriff's deputies, Border Patrol, and state highway patrol at a vehicle pursuit crash site on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Bracketville, Texas. © 2023 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images (Austin) – Dangerous chases of vehicles thought to contain migrants under the Texas government’s Operation Lone Star program led to crashes that killed at least 74 people and injured at least another 189 in a 29-month period, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The findings indicate the monthly death rate is at least 45 percent higher than…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: More than 100 people charged after kayaking protesters block coal port ahead of COP28
~ Global: Briefings to help COP president advance business interests heighten concerns about summit’s outcome
~ Exiled Iranian crown prince awarded US LGBTQ+ award for speaking up for Iran's queer community
~ We've committed to protect 30% of Australia's land by 2030. Here's how we could actually do it
~ Trying to spend less on food? Following the dietary guidelines might save you $160 a fortnight
~ The government's Murray-Darling bill is a step forward, but still not enough
~ How worried should we be about the pneumonia outbreak in China?
~ Sudan: New Mass Ethnic Killings, Pillage in Darfur
~ Mike Pezzullo sacked after scathing findings accusing him of misusing his position
~ Why redefining the Treaty principles would undermine real political equality in NZ
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter