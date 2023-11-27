Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: New Mass Ethnic Killings, Pillage in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families escaping Ardamata in West Darfur cross into Adre, Chad, after a wave of ethnic violence, November 7, 2023. Survivors recounted executions and looting in Ardamata, which they said were carried out by RSF and allied Arab militias.  © 2023 REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig The Rapid Support Forces killed hundreds of civilians in West Darfur in early November 2023. The Rapid Support Forces’ latest episode of ethnically targeted killings in West Darfur, has the hallmarks of an organized campaign of atrocities against Massalit civilians.  The United Nations Security Council…


