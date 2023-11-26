Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why redefining the Treaty principles would undermine real political equality in NZ

By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
The ACT Party claims revisiting the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi is about political equality. But removing a Māori cultural dimension to New Zealand’s democracy would have an opposite effect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
