Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Violent Autocratic Crackdown Ahead of Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police clash with Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters who are protesting for a fair election, Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. © 2023 Anik Rahman/AP Photo Bangladesh authorities are targeting opposition leaders and supporters ahead of the general elections slated for January 7, 2024. The government is claiming to commit to free and fair elections with diplomatic partners while simultaneously the state authorities are filling prisons with members of the political opposition. The prime minister should call for an immediate end to political and unlawful arrests,…


© Human Rights Watch
