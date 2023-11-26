Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The professor, the general and the populist: meet the three candidates running for president in Indonesia

By Dadang I K Mujiono, Faculty member of International Relations Department, Universitas Mulawarman
Triesanto Romulo Simanjuntak, Dosen, Universitas Kristen Satya Wacana
Wawan Kurniawan, Peneliti di Laboratorium Psikologi Politik Universitas Indonesia, Universitas Indonesia
Indonesians will go to the polls on February 14 to elect a new leader. Here are the three leading candidates and their running mates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mike Pezzullo sacked after scathing findings accusing him of misusing his position
~ Why redefining the Treaty principles would undermine real political equality in NZ
~ What is the 'sunk cost fallacy'? Is it ever a good thing?
~ Bangladesh: Violent Autocratic Crackdown Ahead of Elections
~ Labor loses four points in two Newspolls to slump to a 50--50 tie
~ Simone de Beauvoir, Hannah Arendt, Simone Weil and Ayn Rand all felt 'different' in the world – and changed the way we think
~ Casual, distant, aesthetically limited: 5 ways smartphone photography is changing how we see the world
~ A major new childcare report glosses over the issues educators face at work and why they leave
~ Green growth or degrowth: what is the right way to tackle climate change?
~ Think potholes on our roads are getting worse? You're right – and here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter