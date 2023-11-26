Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor loses four points in two Newspolls to slump to a 50--50 tie

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A federal Newspoll, conducted November 20–24 from a sample of 1,216, had Labor and the Coalition tied at 50–50 after preferences, a two-point gain for the Coalition since the previous Newspoll three weeks ago. Primary votes were 38% Coalition (up one), 31% Labor (down four), 13% Greens (up one), 6% One Nation (steady) and 12% for all Others (up two).

In the final Newspoll taken before the October…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mike Pezzullo sacked after scathing findings accusing him of misusing his position
~ Why redefining the Treaty principles would undermine real political equality in NZ
~ What is the 'sunk cost fallacy'? Is it ever a good thing?
~ Bangladesh: Violent Autocratic Crackdown Ahead of Elections
~ Simone de Beauvoir, Hannah Arendt, Simone Weil and Ayn Rand all felt 'different' in the world – and changed the way we think
~ Casual, distant, aesthetically limited: 5 ways smartphone photography is changing how we see the world
~ A major new childcare report glosses over the issues educators face at work and why they leave
~ Green growth or degrowth: what is the right way to tackle climate change?
~ Think potholes on our roads are getting worse? You're right – and here's why
~ Millions of high-risk Australians aren't getting vaccinated. A policy reset could save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter