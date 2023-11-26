Millions of high-risk Australians aren't getting vaccinated. A policy reset could save lives
By Peter Breadon, Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute
Ingrid Burfurd, Senior Associate, Health Program, Grattan Institute, Grattan Institute
Each year, vaccines prevent thousands of deaths and hospitalisations in Australia.
But millions of high-risk older Australians aren’t getting recommended vaccinations against COVID, the flu, pneumococcal disease and shingles.
Some people are more likely to miss out, such as migrant communities and those in rural areas and poorer suburbs.
As our new Grattan…
- Sunday, November 26, 2023