Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of high-risk Australians aren't getting vaccinated. A policy reset could save lives

By Peter Breadon, Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute
Ingrid Burfurd, Senior Associate, Health Program, Grattan Institute, Grattan Institute
Each year, vaccines prevent thousands of deaths and hospitalisations in Australia.

But millions of high-risk older Australians aren’t getting recommended vaccinations against COVID, the flu, pneumococcal disease and shingles.

Some people are more likely to miss out, such as migrant communities and those in rural areas and poorer suburbs.

As our new Grattan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Simone de Beauvoir, Hannah Arendt, Simone Weil and Ayn Rand all felt 'different' in the world – and changed the way we think
~ Casual, distant, aesthetically limited: 5 ways smartphone photography is changing how we see the world
~ A major new childcare report glosses over the issues educators face at work and why they leave
~ Green growth or degrowth: what is the right way to tackle climate change?
~ Think potholes on our roads are getting worse? You're right – and here's why
~ In Gaza, a photo of Israeli soldier raising a pride flag 'in the name of love' goes viral, 'pinkwashing' a war
~ Gender-based violence: Teaching about its root causes is necessary to address it
~ Responsible ESG investing in the Global South requires overcoming the Global North's saviour complex
~ Here's why union support is so high right now
~ Government provides $255 million to boost resources to monitor released immigration detainees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter