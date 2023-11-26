Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gender-based violence: Teaching about its root causes is necessary to address it

By Catherine Vanner, Assistant Professor of Educational Foundations, University of Windsor
The Teaching About Gender-Based Violence Toolkit offers lesson plans and other teaching materials, and is designed to meet Grades 8-12 Ontario curriculum expectations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
