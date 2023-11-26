Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Findings on October 17 al-Ahli Hospital Explosion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aerial view of the grounds of al-Ahli hospital. The crater is visible on the pathway between the two landscaped areas. Fire damage is visible on cars in the adjoining parking lot, Gaza City, October 17, 2023.  © 2023 Shadi Al-Tabatibi/AFPTV (Jerusalem) – The explosion that killed and injured many civilians at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on October 17, 2023, resulted from an apparent rocket-propelled munition, such as those commonly used by Palestinian armed groups, that hit the hospital grounds, Human Rights Watch said today. While misfires are frequent, further…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
