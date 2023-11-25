Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Women with Disabilities from Violence in Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women with disabilities demonstrating on March 8, 2020 against violence against women. © 2020 Mexicanas con Discapacidad Imagine being trapped with someone who is violent and abusive towards you and having no way to escape. You can’t call for help because you have a physical disability that prevents you from leaving your bed, your room, and your house. This is the reality many women with disabilities experience every day. In 2020, Human Rights Watch documented the many ways in which people with disabilities in Mexico face severe abuse and neglect by their families with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Using ‘16 Days of Activism’ to End Gender-Based Violence at Work
~ What can Taiwan learn from Ukraine? Interview with disinformation and civil defense expert Puma Shen
~ ‘Well, well, well': What the fuss about Trinidad & Tobago's national anthem is all about
~ How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
~ Everton FC lost ten valuable points for breaking financial rules – but football fans may eventually consider it a win
~ Climate crisis: what to consider if you're questioning whether to have children
~ Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why
~ It's not a cost of living crisis – it's a poverty pandemic
~ Honeybees cluster together when it’s cold – but we’ve been completely wrong about why
~ There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter