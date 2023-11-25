Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using ‘16 Days of Activism’ to End Gender-Based Violence at Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Garment workers protest against violence and sexual harassment in the workplace, Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 11, 2021. © 2021 Habibur Rahman/Abaca/Sipa via AP Photo Thanks to the efforts of feminists, trade unionists, and human rights activists, violence against women, once a normalized practice, is now widely acknowledged as a human rights violation – including in the world of work. From the struggle of domestic workers campaigning for legal protections in Indonesia to women athletes fighting against sexual abuse in sports, activists and trade unionists have pushed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What can Taiwan learn from Ukraine? Interview with disinformation and civil defense expert Puma Shen
~ ‘Well, well, well': What the fuss about Trinidad & Tobago's national anthem is all about
~ How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
~ Everton FC lost ten valuable points for breaking financial rules – but football fans may eventually consider it a win
~ Climate crisis: what to consider if you're questioning whether to have children
~ Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why
~ It's not a cost of living crisis – it's a poverty pandemic
~ Honeybees cluster together when it’s cold – but we’ve been completely wrong about why
~ There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems
~ Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter