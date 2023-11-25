Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What can Taiwan learn from Ukraine? Interview with disinformation and civil defense expert Puma Shen

By Filip Noubel
Can Taiwan learn from Ukraine as it faces military threats from China? Global Voices interviewed Puma Shen, a Taiwanese disinformation expert after his first visit to Ukraine in September.





