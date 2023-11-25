Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Well, well, well': What the fuss about Trinidad & Tobago's national anthem is all about

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Trinidad and Tobago soca singer Iwer George's use of the country's national anthem in his Carnival 2024 track “Happy People” made many people decidedly unhappy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What can Taiwan learn from Ukraine? Interview with disinformation and civil defense expert Puma Shen
~ How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
~ Everton FC lost ten valuable points for breaking financial rules – but football fans may eventually consider it a win
~ Climate crisis: what to consider if you're questioning whether to have children
~ Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why
~ It's not a cost of living crisis – it's a poverty pandemic
~ Honeybees cluster together when it’s cold – but we’ve been completely wrong about why
~ There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems
~ Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right
~ The way a sperm tail moves can be explained by mathematics worked out by Alan Turing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter