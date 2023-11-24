Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector

By Helen Norman, Senior Research Fellow at Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds
Jennifer Tomlinson, Professor of Gender and Employment Relations, University of Leeds
Kate Hardy, Professor of Global Labour, University of Leeds
The autumn statement failed to deliver for the early years sector, which will struggle to deliver an expansion in childcare promised in the 2023 spring budget.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
