How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
By Helen Norman, Senior Research Fellow at Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds
Jennifer Tomlinson, Professor of Gender and Employment Relations, University of Leeds
Kate Hardy, Professor of Global Labour, University of Leeds
The autumn statement failed to deliver for the early years sector, which will struggle to deliver an expansion in childcare promised in the 2023 spring budget.
- Friday, November 24, 2023