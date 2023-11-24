Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate crisis: what to consider if you're questioning whether to have children

By Jasmine Fledderjohann, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Lancaster University
Laura Sochas, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, School of Social and Political Science, The University of Edinburgh
The warnings about the disastrous impact we are having on our planet are becoming more dire. The UN Environment Programme’s most recent emissions gap report, which tracks our progress in limiting global warming, revealed that the world is on course for a “hellish” 3°C of global heating before the end of this century.

How can you plan for a family when the outlook is so bleak? A recent study, conducted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
~ Everton FC lost ten valuable points for breaking financial rules – but football fans may eventually consider it a win
~ Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why
~ It's not a cost of living crisis – it's a poverty pandemic
~ Honeybees cluster together when it’s cold – but we’ve been completely wrong about why
~ There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems
~ Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right
~ The way a sperm tail moves can be explained by mathematics worked out by Alan Turing
~ India: how COVID enabled new forms of economic abuse of women
~ Napoleon is a hilarious love story – what you should watch this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter