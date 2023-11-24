Tolerance.ca
Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
Social media isn’t exactly known for being a welcoming place to have a productive discussion or share your opinions. Even the most inoffensive posts can breed noxious comments sections. Take this seemingly harmful post on TikTok, in which a woman shares a step-by-step recipe for spatchcocking chicken.



While you might expect to find comments asking about the recipe or even sharing tips and advice, instead you find comment after comment of people expressing disbelief that the chef didn’t wash her chicken before cooking it.

But despite the number of comments…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
