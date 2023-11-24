Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honeybees cluster together when it’s cold – but we’ve been completely wrong about why

By Derek Mitchell, PhD Candidate in Mechanical Engineering, University of Leeds
Honeybees in man-made hives may have been suffering the cold unnecessarily for over a century because commercial hive designs are based on erroneous science, my new research shows.

For 119 years, a belief that the way honeybees cluster together gives them a kind of evolutionary insulation has been fundamental for beekeeping practice, hive design and honeybee study. More recently,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How minimum wage rises will affect the early years education and childcare sector
~ Everton FC lost ten valuable points for breaking financial rules – but football fans may eventually consider it a win
~ Climate crisis: what to consider if you're questioning whether to have children
~ Chicken doesn't need to be washed before cooking – here's why
~ It's not a cost of living crisis – it's a poverty pandemic
~ There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems
~ Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right
~ The way a sperm tail moves can be explained by mathematics worked out by Alan Turing
~ India: how COVID enabled new forms of economic abuse of women
~ Napoleon is a hilarious love story – what you should watch this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter