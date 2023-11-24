Tolerance.ca
There are many reasons disabled people can't just work from home -- threatening to cut their benefits won't fix the wider problems

By Paula Holland, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, Lancaster University
Calum Carson, Senior Research Associate, Lancaster University
Rebecca Florisson, Principal Analyst (Work Foundation), Lancaster University
As part of the UK government’s latest economic plan, disabled people may have to look for jobs they can do from home or face cuts to their benefits. Previously, disabled people with limited ability to work may have received benefits without being required to look for work. Now, Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, has said that disabled people not in work must “do their duty” and work from home.

