Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The way a sperm tail moves can be explained by mathematics worked out by Alan Turing

By Hermes Bloomfield-Gadêlha, Mathematician, University of Bristol
Alan Turing might be best known for his work helping to crack Germany’s “Enigma” communications code during the second world war. But he also came up with a theory where patterns can form just through chemical compounds spreading out (diffusing) and reacting with one another. This became known as reaction-diffusion theory for pattern formation.

PhD student James Cass and I recently published a study in Nature…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: how COVID enabled new forms of economic abuse of women
~ Napoleon is a hilarious love story – what you should watch this week
~ Doctor Who at 60: what qualities make the best companion? A psychologist explains
~ Frozen's 10th anniversary: how the musical reignited our love for sing-along cinema
~ UK's failed asylum deportation plan puts Rwanda's human rights and refugee struggles in the spotlight
~ Sri Lanka’s Rights Abuses Flout EU Trade Benefits Requirements
~ How rugby became part of the DNA of South Africans
~ Navigating the media landscape in Zambia
~ Southern African troops versus M23 rebels in the DRC: 4 risks this poses
~ Weird and wonderful things lost then found inside the human body
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter