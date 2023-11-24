Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka’s Rights Abuses Flout EU Trade Benefits Requirements

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan police disperse protesters in Colombo with tear gas and a water cannon, September 24, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lanka’s economy has contracted every year since 2019, but exports to the European Union have increased, providing vital income in desperate economic times. This has largely been due to the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which grants Sri Lanka tariff-free access to the EU market so long as it complies with core human rights and labor rights treaties. But, as the EU noted in a new report, the Sri Lankan…


© Human Rights Watch -
