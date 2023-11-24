Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navigating the media landscape in Zambia

By Zita Zage
The Freedom House report categorizes Zambia as "partly free," giving it a score of 54 out of 100 because of restrictive laws that limit political space and online speech.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How rugby became part of the DNA of South Africans
~ Southern African troops versus M23 rebels in the DRC: 4 risks this poses
~ Weird and wonderful things lost then found inside the human body
~ Doctor Who 60: show has always tapped into political issues – but never more so than in the 1970s
~ UK's new back to work plan will make life even harder for disabled people
~ Black Friday: parody adverts target unbridled consumerism with an environmental message
~ The professor, the general and the populist: meet the three candidates running for president in Indonesia next year
~ Australian journalist pushes back against anti-LGBTQ+ trolls
~ EU: Use Trade Leverage to Support Democracy and Rights in Central Asia
~ Human rights defenders and health workers who face widespread abuse and criminalization for defending the right to abortion must be better protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter