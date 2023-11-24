Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weird and wonderful things lost then found inside the human body

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
An intact fly was recently found inside a man’s colon. It joins a long list of odd things found inside the human body.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
