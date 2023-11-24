Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The professor, the general and the populist: meet the three candidates running for president in Indonesia next year

By Dadang I K Mujiono, Faculty member of International Relations Department, Universitas Mulawarman
Triesanto Romulo Simanjuntak, Dosen, Universitas Kristen Satya Wacana
Wawan Kurniawan, Peneliti di Laboratorium Psikologi Politik Universitas Indonesia, Universitas Indonesia
Indonesians will go to the polls on February 14 to elect a new leader. Here are the three leading candidates and their running mates.The Conversation


© The Conversation
