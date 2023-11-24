Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A survey found 1 in 6 men admit sexual feelings for children. So is paedophilia increasing?

By Xanthe Mallett, Forensic Criminologist, University of Newcastle
A new study contradicts the notion that people who are sexually attracted to children and are willing to act on it are social outcasts and statistical outliers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
