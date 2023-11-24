Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Authorities Should Drop Charges Against Environmental Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan security officials detain a protester during a march in support of the European Parliament resolution to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in Kampala, Uganda, October 4, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa Next week, four more students will appear before a Kampala court for participating in protests against the planned East Africa crude oil pipeline (EACOP) and for demanding a full and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels. The students were arrested in September and are charged with the colonial era “common nuisance” offense, which…


© Human Rights Watch -
