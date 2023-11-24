Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With war raging in Gaza, how much do we know about Australia's weapons exports? The answer: very little

By Lauren Sanders, Senior Research Fellow on Law and the Future of War, The University of Queensland
Specific details about which manufacturers receive export permits and the nature of the exported goods are not provided publicly. This lack of transparency needs to change.The Conversation


