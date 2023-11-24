Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three parties, two deals, one government: the stress points within New Zealand's 'coalition of many colours'

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
The country’s first formal three-party coalition will test Christopher Luxon’s promise of ‘strong and stable’ government – and the minor parties’ patience if things don’t go their way.The Conversation


