Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights defenders and health workers who face widespread abuse and criminalization for defending the right to abortion must be better protected

By Amnesty International
People who are defending the right to abortion and providing essential services are being stigmatized, intimidated, attacked and subjected to unjust prosecutions, making their work increasingly difficult and dangerous to carry out, said Amnesty International in a new report out today. The report, An Unstoppable Movement: A global call to recognize and protect those who […] The post Human rights defenders and health workers who face widespread abuse and criminalization for defending the right to abortion must be better protected appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One year after the Ürümqi fire that kicked off protests across China: Interview with Uyghur activist Rushan Abbas
~ With war raging in Gaza, how much do we know about Australia's weapons exports? The answer: very little
~ Three parties, two deals, one government: the stress points within New Zealand's 'coalition of many colours'
~ Australian dolphins have the world's highest concentrations of ‘forever chemicals’
~ 7 charts on family, domestic and sexual violence in Australia
~ Taste depends on nature and nurture. Here are 7 ways you can learn to enjoy foods you don't like
~ Revisiting the Williams Treaties of 1923: Anishinaabeg perspectives after a century
~ Alleged assassination plot against Sikh separatist could hamper India-U.S. relations
~ Napoleon Bonaparte features in 60,000 books and more than 100 films – does Ridley Scott's stand up?
~ Is sleeping with your baby a good idea? Here's what the science says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter