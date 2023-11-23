Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alleged assassination plot against Sikh separatist could hamper India-U.S. relations

By Saira Bano, Assistant Professor in Political Science, Thompson Rivers University
Reports of an alleged Indian plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in the United States could undermine India-U.S. relations and both country’s efforts to counter China’s growing influence.The Conversation


