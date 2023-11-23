Friday essay: 'when the facts conflict with the legend' – how does a biographer balance storytelling with the truth?
By Matthew Lamb, Honorary Research Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry, The University of Queensland., The University of Queensland
Establishing the facts – and disentangling fact from legend – is not always straightforward when it comes to biography. Frank Moorhouse’s biographer unpacks his process.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 23, 2023