Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'when the facts conflict with the legend' – how does a biographer balance storytelling with the truth?

By Matthew Lamb, Honorary Research Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry, The University of Queensland., The University of Queensland
Establishing the facts – and disentangling fact from legend – is not always straightforward when it comes to biography. Frank Moorhouse’s biographer unpacks his process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When the messages stopped
~ Statement: Israeli occupying forces launch a new campaign targeting journalists and media outlets in Palestine
~ How digital twins will enable the next generation of precision agriculture
~ Moonlight basking and queer courting: new research reveals the secret lives of Australian freshwater turtles
~ Drug resistance may make common infections like thrush untreatable
~ Waking a sleeping language – our plan to revive the speaking of ta rē Moriori
~ The long, dark history of antisemitism in Australia
~ Pollution from coal power plants contributes to far more deaths than scientists realized, study shows
~ What the UK government's back to work plan covers – and why it is unlikely to boost people's job prospects
~ The potential of psychedelics to heal our racial traumas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter