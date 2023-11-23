Tolerance.ca
Drug resistance may make common infections like thrush untreatable

By Christine Carson, Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, The University of Western Australia
We’ve all heard of antibiotic resistance. The same thing is happening with other causes of infections in humans: fungi, viruses and parasites. This is making thrush and other infections hard to treat.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
