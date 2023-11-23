Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: what aid agencies can hope to achieve under the strict limits of the four-day humanitarian pause

By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Chris Phelan, Business School Associate Director, Edge Hill University
The four-day humanitarian pause in Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip will be vital to allow humanitarian agencies into the stricken Palestinian enclave with much-needed supplies of food, water, fuel and medicine. But four days is a very short…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the UK government's back to work plan covers – and why it is unlikely to boost people's job prospects
~ The potential of psychedelics to heal our racial traumas
~ Why the man-hating feminist is a myth – according to science
~ Matching state pension to the national living wage would help pensioners maintain their dignity
~ Fallen autumn leaves are a valuable resource – here's how to make the most of them
~ Financial crises damage people’s mental health – our global review shows who is worst affected
~ Autumn statement: what national insurance cuts and other changes mean for young people
~ WeWork approached physical space as if it were virtual, which led to the company's downfall
~ Geert Wilders: how election victory in the Netherlands for Party for Freedom fits into a wider picture of European radical-right populism
~ After 8 years in power, what is Justin Trudeau’s legacy — and how will he cement it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter