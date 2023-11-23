Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geert Wilders: how election victory in the Netherlands for Party for Freedom fits into a wider picture of European radical-right populism

By Catherine de Vries, Professor of Political Science, Fellow and member of the Management Council of the Institute for European Policymaking, Bocconi University
The controversial Dutch politician has won the most seats in parliament, but may still find it expedient to be the junior partner in a coalition governmentThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
