Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: naval success raises hopes of advantage against Russia this winter

By Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor
War in wintertime is especially challenging militarily. Troops have to deal with the risk of frostbite while vehicles can’t always move over muddy or frozen terrain. It’s no wonder then that wars tend to move much more slowly during the colder months.

Cold weather can also open up opportunities that either side in a conflict can try to exploit. When the Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939, temperatures around -40ºC gave the much smaller Finnish force an advantage, forcing significant losses on the Soviets that significantly undermined their military reputation. Being agile,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the UK government's back to work plan covers – and why it is unlikely to boost people's job prospects
~ The potential of psychedelics to heal our racial traumas
~ Why the man-hating feminist is a myth – according to science
~ Matching state pension to the national living wage would help pensioners maintain their dignity
~ Fallen autumn leaves are a valuable resource – here's how to make the most of them
~ Financial crises damage people’s mental health – our global review shows who is worst affected
~ Autumn statement: what national insurance cuts and other changes mean for young people
~ WeWork approached physical space as if it were virtual, which led to the company's downfall
~ Gaza: what aid agencies can hope to achieve under the strict limits of the four-day humanitarian pause
~ Geert Wilders: how election victory in the Netherlands for Party for Freedom fits into a wider picture of European radical-right populism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter