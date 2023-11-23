Potato growers can use AI to monitor and predict potato nutrition in real time
By Reem Abukmeil, Ph.D. Candidate in Agriculture Science (Sensing and automation, Digital agriculture, Precision agriculture), Dalhousie University
Ahmad Al-Mallahi, Associate Professor, Engineering, Dalhousie University
Potatoes are the premier vegetable crop in Canada, with $1.5 billion nationwide in potato receipts in 2021. The agricultural significance of potatoes is particularly prominent in provinces like New Brunswick, the home of McCain Foods Limited, the world’s largest potato processor.
Insights from the 2022 Canadian Potato Acreage Report, produced by the United Potato Growers of Canada,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 23, 2023