Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kherson one year on: a city bereft of its younger residents and still bombarded by Russian forces across the river

By Rod Thornton, Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer in International Studies, Defense and Security., King's College London
Venturing out onto the city’s streets carries danger. But there is little reason to go out anyway. Few shops and still fewer places of entertainment are open.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
