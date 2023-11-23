Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do claims that Crimean Tatars are worse off under Putin than Stalin stand up? An expert examines the evidence

By Gerald Hughes, Reader in Military History and Intelligence Studies in the Department of International Politics, Aberystwyth University
The deportation of at least 240,000 Crimean Tatars to central Asia by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944 is forever ingrained in the memory of the people of that region.

Stalin used claims, later disputed by most historians, that the Tatars had sided with the Nazis during the second world war to justify the exile and to wipe out signs of Tatar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
