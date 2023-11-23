Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia’s education system is in crisis – now’s the time to fix it

By Tebeje Molla, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Deakin University
Dawit Tibebu Tiruneh, Research Associate, University of Cambridge
In October 2023, Ethiopia’s minister of education, Berhanu Nega, disclosed several shocking figures on the outcomes of the 12th-grade national examination. Of the 3,106 schools that administered the 12th grade (secondary school leaving) examination for the 2022/23 academic year, 43% reported that none of their students had passed.

And, for the second consecutive year, more than 96% of students who participated in the national school leaving examination scored less than the mark (an average of 50%) required…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
