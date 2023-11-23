Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts

By Loren B Landau, Co-Director of the Wits-Oxford Mobility Governance Lab, University of the Witwatersrand
Rebecca Walker, Research Associate at the African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand
The South African government recently issued a long-awaited policy statement – called a White Paper – outlining proposed changes to the country’s asylum and immigration system. More than 20 years after its first post-apartheid immigration legislation in 1998, immigration remains a pressing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Booker prize 2023: why these shortlisted novels represent a 'golden age' of Irish writing
~ We rarely hear about the disasters that were avoided – but there’s a lot we can learn from them
~ Ukraine war: it may be stalemate on land, but Kyiv's Black Sea success could bring wider benefits this winter
~ Size of brain area linked with cognitive decline – even in people with no other warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
~ Kherson one year on: a city bereft of its younger residents and still bombarded by Russian forces across the river
~ Do claims that Crimean Tatars are worse off under Putin than Stalin stand up? An expert examines the evidence
~ Ethiopia’s education system is in crisis – now’s the time to fix it
~ Nigeria can defeat banditry by reconstructing the police system – criminologist
~ What the autumn statement means for women – three economists explain
~ Egypt: Authorities step up repression ahead of presidential elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter