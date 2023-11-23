Tolerance.ca
What the autumn statement means for women – three economists explain

By Sarvin Hassani, Senior Lecturer in International Business, Anglia Ruskin University
Denise Hawkes, Professor, Anglia Ruskin University
Laura Muncey, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Anglia Ruskin University
This year’s autumn statement was announced by the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, on Equal Pay Day – the day that UK women stop being paid when compared with men’s wages, due to the gender pay gap. It’s fitting then that the statement included some measures that could help working women – but in other areas, the government still isn’t going far enough.

It’s important to view economic announcements through a gender…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
