Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Authorities step up repression ahead of presidential elections

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities have ramped up their repression of dissent against political opponents, peaceful protesters and other critics ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential elections, said Amnesty International today. Presidential elections are scheduled to take place between 10-12 December, amid a mounting financial and economic crisis, with genuine opposition candidates barred from running.    Since 1 October, […] The post Egypt: Authorities step up repression ahead of presidential elections  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Booker prize 2023: why these shortlisted novels represent a 'golden age' of Irish writing
~ We rarely hear about the disasters that were avoided – but there’s a lot we can learn from them
~ Ukraine war: it may be stalemate on land, but Kyiv's Black Sea success could bring wider benefits this winter
~ Size of brain area linked with cognitive decline – even in people with no other warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
~ Kherson one year on: a city bereft of its younger residents and still bombarded by Russian forces across the river
~ Do claims that Crimean Tatars are worse off under Putin than Stalin stand up? An expert examines the evidence
~ Ethiopia’s education system is in crisis – now’s the time to fix it
~ Nigeria can defeat banditry by reconstructing the police system – criminologist
~ South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts
~ What the autumn statement means for women – three economists explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter