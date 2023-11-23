Tolerance.ca
If Kenya wants to help Haiti, it should push for colonial reparations not send in the police

By Jennifer Greenburg, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Sheffield
As the security situation in Haiti deteriorates, Kenya has offered to lead a new sort of UN mission to the country from 2024. In early October, the UN Security Council authorised a Multinational Security Support mission led by Kenya to confront the paramilitary-style gangs that control the capital city of Port-au-Prince and other parts of the Caribbean country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
