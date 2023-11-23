Faced with dwindling bee colonies, scientists are arming queens with robots and smart hives
By Farshad Arvin, Associate professor in robotics, Durham University
Martin Stefanec, University assistant in biology, University of Graz
Tomas Krajnik, Associate professor in robotics, Czech Technical University
Be it the news or the dwindling number of creatures hitting your windscreens, it will not have evaded you that the insect world in bad shape.
In the last three decades, the global biomass of flying insects has shrunk by 75%. Among the trend’s most notables victims is the world’s most important pollinator, the honeybee. In the United States, 48% of honeybee colonies died in 2023…
