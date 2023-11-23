Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Can the Albanese government turn 2024 into a happy new year despite multiple challenges?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Halfway into its first term, the big question is whether the Albanese government is in a temporary bad patch, or at the beginning of a downhill slide.

We’re not talking immediate opinion polls. They can jump about in the winds of the moment. We’re talking about being on top – or not – of the policy challenges and the politics. The longer-term trend in the polls follows as a consequence of how well those are handled.

Despite its unrelenting activity and announcements, the federal government is struggling on key issues, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, after successful…The Conversation


