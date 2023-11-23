Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must investigate lethal use of force against protesters

By Amnesty International
Mozambican police used excessive and lethal force against peaceful protesters and bystanders, including firing live ammunition and teargas, following disputed local elections in October, said Amnesty International. The Police of the Republic of Mozambique's (PRM) response to widespread unrest that broke out on 12 October left at least 5 civilians dead, including three children, and […]


© Amnesty International -
