Human Rights Observatory

Portraits of exile: Feminista group's ongoing struggle for justice in Iran

By Maryam Mirza
Activists Maryam Bahrami and Setayesh Hadizadeh share their 80-day sit-in experiences in Berlin, advocating for reduced Germany-Iran diplomatic relations to protest human rights violations in Iran.


© Global Voices -
