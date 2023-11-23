Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our new high-resolution climate models are a breakthrough in understanding Australia's future

By Ralph Trancoso, Adjunct Associate Professor in Climate Change, The University of Queensland
Jozef Syktus, Professorial Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Sarah Chapman, Visiting Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Global climate models don’t let us zoom in on the fine details. A new set of high-resolution climate models for Australia is solving this problem.The Conversation


