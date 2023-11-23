Arts journalism captures ‘the richness of being alive’, so why is New Zealand struggling to support it? And what's the solution?
By James Wenley, Lecturer, Theatre Programme, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
One of the primary roles of arts and culture is to hold a mirror up to society. The stories artists tell through books, performance, movies, music and visual art reflects an image of who we are, and shows us who we might yet become.
Journalism plays a crucial role in holding a mirror to this mirror. Investigations, interviews and reviews reflect and amplify the creativity and conversations explored by our artists.
But despite some bright spots of high-quality coverage, arts stories are often deprioritised in general media. Only 13% of Aotearoa New Zealand’s total media…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023