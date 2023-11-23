Is assisted dying available equally to all in NZ? Questions next year’s review of the law must answer
By Jessica Young, Senior Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Aida Dehkhoda, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jeanne Snelling, Lecturer, University of Otago
Two years after the law came into force, just 40% of the 1,441 New Zealanders who applied for an assisted death were able to have one. Next year’s review has important questions to answer.
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023