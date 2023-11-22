Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wasting and edema — severe forms of malnutrition — affect millions of children worldwide as food insecurity grows

By Allison Daniel, Adjunct professor, Food, Nutrition and Health, Faculty of Land and Food Systems, University of British Columbia
As global acute food insecurity increases, severe wasting — which already affects 13.6 million children — is expected to rise with it. Treating wasting requires specialized nutrition and medical care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
