Wasting and edema — severe forms of malnutrition — affect millions of children worldwide as food insecurity grows
By Allison Daniel, Adjunct professor, Food, Nutrition and Health, Faculty of Land and Food Systems, University of British Columbia
As global acute food insecurity increases, severe wasting — which already affects 13.6 million children — is expected to rise with it. Treating wasting requires specialized nutrition and medical care.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023